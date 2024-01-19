ICICI Prudential Q3 Results Review - Continues To Provide Reasons For Us To Remain Cautious: Yes Securities

There are reasons galore exerting downward pressure on value of new business margin:

There has been a shift in product mix towards low-margin unit linked insurance plan due to strong equity markets. There has also been a shift towards par from non-par, especially for ticket sizes above Rs 0.5 million.

There has also been a decline in group term product annual premium equivalent due to lower deal sizes. Furthermore, competitive pressure has led to lower pricing on non-ar and annuity products.

There has also been a decline in pricing for group term products. Lastly, there has also been an increase in new business commission across products after redesign of commission structure

We maintain a less-than-bullish ‘Add’ rating on ICICI Prudential with a revised price target of Rs 575:

We value ICICI Prudential at 1.8 times FY25 price/embedded value for an FY24E/25E/26E return on EV profile of 15.0%/15.1%/15.2%.