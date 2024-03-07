Bajaj Auto - Buyback Price At Attractive Level: DRChoksey

Bajaj Auto Ltd.’s buyback was announced in January 2024 and has opened today, March 06, 2024.

Under the offer, Bajaj Auto will buyback up to 4 million fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 10, representing ~1.41% of the total number of Equity Shares of the company.

The buyback price is Rs 10,000 per equity share, which is at a premium of 19.7% from the closing price as on March 05, 2024.

The buyback size is Rs 40,000 million.

Bajaj Auto’s buyback offer will be open between March 06, and March 13 2024.

The last date and time of receipt of the completed tender forms and other specified documents by the Registrar to the Buyback is Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 5:00 p.m. (IST).

The record date for eligibility to participate in the buyback was on Thursday, February 29, 2024.