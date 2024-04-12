Indian IT Firms’ Headwinds Linger As Analysts Start Signaling Brighter Outlook

Friday: Wipro (WPRO IN) will probably see profit shrink for a second straight year. Investors will want to hear incoming CEO Srinivas Pallia’s comments on client spending trends. Pallia, who was previously CEO of part of the Americas business, took over on April 7 after Delaporte quit in the middle of his term. Some analysts said the elevation of an internal candidate meant Wipro’s execution issues may persist, while others said his three decades at the firm bodes well.