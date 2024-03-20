The AI Assembly Line Ends With Microsoft, Google And Meta

What happened? Had Inflection run out of all that money in less than a year? If large portions of the funding were in cloud credits, perhaps it had, and those credits can now flow back to Microsoft. Suleyman also told Bloomberg last year that Inflection lacked a business model. But plenty of tech startups have coasted on venture capital dollars for years before being able to open the revenue spigots. That Inflection has been swallowed so quickly by Microsoft underscores a stark new reality: With AI, legacy tech companies are sucking the innovation out of the room like a giant squid and more rapidly than with previous waves of technology. And they’re doing it right under the noses of regulators.