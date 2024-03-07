Why Tata Chemicals Stock Gained 24% In Two Days

Tata Chemicals Ltd. stock has surged 24% in two days after a Chennai-based advisor's report on the valuation of the Tata Sons Ltd. IPO sparked investor interest.

The Tata Group's holding company will be required to list on the exchanges by September 2025, as it was classified as an upper-layer non-bank financial company in October 2021.

The company could fetch a valuation of Rs 11 lakh crore, and the IPO size will likely be around Rs 55,000 crore, according to Spark Capital Advisors (India) Pvt.

As per the shareholding pattern of Tata Sons, Tata Motors Ltd. and Tata Chemicals own 3% each in the holding company, while Tata Power Co. and Indian Hotels Co. hold 2% and 1%, respectively.