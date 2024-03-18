Bond Traders Surrender To Higher-For-Longer Reality From The Fed

As recently as December, bond traders were all but certain the Fed would start to ease at this week’s meeting. But after a raft of surprisingly strong data on growth and inflation, they see zero chance of action this week, slim odds of a move in May and only a 60% possibility of a cut in June. For the year, traders have penciled in expectations for a total reduction of 71 basis points, meaning a three full-quarter-point cut is no longer seen as guaranteed.