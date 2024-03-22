Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 22,000; LIC, Wipro, Reliance Power In Focus

NDTV ProfitMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 22,000; LIC, Wipro, Reliance Power In Focus
Get all live updates on Indian stock markets here on March 22.

22 Mar 2024, 08:30 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>BSE Headquarters in Mumbai. (Source: NDTV Profit/Vijay Sartape)</p></div>
BSE Headquarters in Mumbai. (Source: NDTV Profit/Vijay Sartape)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Karnataka Sets Rs 231.43/Share Floor Price For QIP

  • Karnataka Bank Ltd. set floor price of QIP at Rs 231.43 per share

  • Floor price indicates a discount of 0.48% to the stock's previous close.

Source: Exchange filing

Jefferies On Accenture 

  • Accenture's growth was at midpoint of guided range, managed services slowed to decade low.

  • Tightening of client budgets, the company has cut FY24 guidance by 100-200 bps.

  • Weakness in EMEA, FS and communication verticals

  • Negative read through for Tech Mahindra Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Coforge Ltd.

  • Sector valuations rich, no recovery in sight

  • Nifty IT valuations at 26x PE, 13% premium to 5-year average, 29% premium to Nifty

  • Remain selective – Infosys, Coforge top picks


Jefferies Maintains Buy on Adani Enterprises

  • Jefferies maintains a 'buy' on Adani Enterprises Ltd. with a target price of Rs 3,800 apiece.

  • Management highlighted gradual rollout of GH2 ecosystem is to be most capex heavy and profitable venture.

  • The company's airports business to benefit from growth in traffic, non-aero trends.

  • NMIAL airport to commission by December 2024 or March 2025.

  • Copper facility to commission by March or April 2024.

  • Management denied receipt of any notice from DoJ of US reg investigaion into bribery allegations.

UBS Maintains 'Buy' On RIL

  • UBS maintains a 'buy' on Reliance Industries Ltd. and raised target price to Rs 3,420 apiece.

  • Believe earnings trajectory to reverse on better consumer business outlook.

  • Possible higher tariff hikes for Jio to help company.

  • Strong sub additions to drive 20% CAGR in Reliance Digital Ebitda over FY24-26

  • Raise FY25 retial revenue/ebitda estimates by 1%/4%

  • Reliance retail well placed to tap long term opportunity

  • Expect capex intensity to decline post FY24


Most Asian Markets Decline

