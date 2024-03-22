Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 22,000; LIC, Wipro, Reliance Power In Focus

Jefferies maintains a 'buy' on Adani Enterprises Ltd. with a target price of Rs 3,800 apiece.

Management highlighted gradual rollout of GH2 ecosystem is to be most capex heavy and profitable venture.

The company's airports business to benefit from growth in traffic, non-aero trends.

NMIAL airport to commission by December 2024 or March 2025.

Copper facility to commission by March or April 2024.