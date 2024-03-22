Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 22,000; LIC, Wipro, Reliance Power In Focus
Karnataka Sets Rs 231.43/Share Floor Price For QIP
Karnataka Bank Ltd. set floor price of QIP at Rs 231.43 per share
Floor price indicates a discount of 0.48% to the stock's previous close.
Jefferies On Accenture
Accenture's growth was at midpoint of guided range, managed services slowed to decade low.
Tightening of client budgets, the company has cut FY24 guidance by 100-200 bps.
Weakness in EMEA, FS and communication verticals
Negative read through for Tech Mahindra Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Coforge Ltd.
Sector valuations rich, no recovery in sight
Nifty IT valuations at 26x PE, 13% premium to 5-year average, 29% premium to Nifty
Remain selective – Infosys, Coforge top picks
Jefferies Maintains Buy on Adani Enterprises
Jefferies maintains a 'buy' on Adani Enterprises Ltd. with a target price of Rs 3,800 apiece.
Management highlighted gradual rollout of GH2 ecosystem is to be most capex heavy and profitable venture.
The company's airports business to benefit from growth in traffic, non-aero trends.
NMIAL airport to commission by December 2024 or March 2025.
Copper facility to commission by March or April 2024.
Management denied receipt of any notice from DoJ of US reg investigaion into bribery allegations.
UBS Maintains 'Buy' On RIL
UBS maintains a 'buy' on Reliance Industries Ltd. and raised target price to Rs 3,420 apiece.
Believe earnings trajectory to reverse on better consumer business outlook.
Possible higher tariff hikes for Jio to help company.
Strong sub additions to drive 20% CAGR in Reliance Digital Ebitda over FY24-26
Raise FY25 retial revenue/ebitda estimates by 1%/4%
Reliance retail well placed to tap long term opportunity
Expect capex intensity to decline post FY24