Nifty, Sensex Trade Higher As HDFC Bank, RIL, TCS Lead Gains: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were trading higher through midday on Tuesday, led by gains in index heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

As of 12:49 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 34.25 points, or 0.15%, higher at 22,366.90, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 236.95 points, or 0.32%, to 73,739.59.

The Nifty rose 0.54% to hit an intraday high of 22,452.55, and the Sensex rose 0.68% to touch a high of 74,004.16 so far today.

"Despite the market reaching all-time highs, sentiments appear to be somewhat subdued. It may be advisable to focus on trading only in high-quality stocks under such circumstances," said Shrey Jain, founder and chief executive officer of SAS Online.

"Yesterday, profit-taking in the Nifty was driven by selling pressure in banking stocks and Reliance," he said. "Regarding options activity, the 22,500 call strike stands out with substantial open interest of around 81 lakh shares, expected to present a significant resistance level initially. Additionally, the 22,300 and 22,400 put strikes also show significant OI, totaling approximately 32 lakh shares."

On the downside, the immediate support level for Nifty 50 is anticipated at around 22,200, Jain said.