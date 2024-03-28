European Stocks Set For Best Quarter In A Year As Rally Broadens

The Stoxx 600 index’s run without a pullback is more impressive: the benchmark hasn’t had a 2% down day for 186 days, the best run since 2017 and the fourth longest since its inception in 1998. While the chances of a pullback have increased after a strong quarter, seasonality is still in favor of equities. Also, April is typically the strongest month of the year for the Stoxx 600 based on average returns over the past three decades.