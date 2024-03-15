Fed Seen Sticking With Higher Peak Rate Despite Cooler Inflation

The US central bank has raised its benchmark rate from almost zero in March to a target range of 3.75% to 4% this month in a bid to slow the economy and bring inflation that surged following the Covid-19 disruptions of 2020 and 2021. The most aggressive tightening campaign since the 1980s has included rate hikes of three-quarters of a percentage point at each of the last four policy meetings, triple the usual move.