Wockhardt Completes Third Phase Study Of Pneumonia Antibiotic, Shares Jump 19%

Shares of Wockhardt Ltd. surged 18.80% to a near two-year high on Monday, as it successfully completed phase-3 pneumonia study of macrolide antibiotic Nafithromycin.

The study result showed that a short course of three-day treatment with Nafithromycin is as effective as seven-day therapy with Moxifloxacin.

Nafithromycin or Wockhardt NCE, WCK 4873 was comparatively evaluated in a multi-centre double blind phase-3 pneumonia study, employing the last-line respiratory antibiotic Moxifloxacin, an exchange filing said.