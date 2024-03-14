RVNL Shares Jump 9% On Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Project

NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksRVNL Shares Jump 9% On Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Project
The total project cost approximately is Rs 174 crore.

14 Mar 2024, 12:13 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Kasganj-Bareilly-Bhjipura-Daliganj electrification project carried out by RVNL. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
The Kasganj-Bareilly-Bhjipura-Daliganj electrification project carried out by RVNL. (Source: Company website)

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. rose as much as 9% on Thursday, recouping losses from last two sessions, after it received a letter of award from the Madhya Pradesh government to construct power transmission lines.

RVNL has received the LoA in a joint venture with Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. to build 132 kV and 220 kV power transmission lines and associated feeder bays on a total turnkey basis in the eastern part of the state, the company said in an exchange filing.

The total project cost approximately is Rs 174 crore. RVNL has a 51% stake in the JV, and Salasar Techno has a 49% stake, according to the filing.

RVNL's stock rose as much as 9% during the day to Rs 242.80 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 6.40% higher at Rs 236.85 per share, compared to a 0.17% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 11:22 a.m.

The share price has risen 240.6% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.63 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 42.03.

Of the three analysts tracking the company, one maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock and two recommend 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 3%.

