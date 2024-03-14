RVNL Shares Jump 9% On Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Project

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. rose as much as 9% on Thursday, recouping losses from last two sessions, after it received a letter of award from the Madhya Pradesh government to construct power transmission lines.

RVNL has received the LoA in a joint venture with Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. to build 132 kV and 220 kV power transmission lines and associated feeder bays on a total turnkey basis in the eastern part of the state, the company said in an exchange filing.

The total project cost approximately is Rs 174 crore. RVNL has a 51% stake in the JV, and Salasar Techno has a 49% stake, according to the filing.