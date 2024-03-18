Reliance Infra Jumps To Five-Year High As Affiliate Settles Borrowing Case

Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. jumped over 9% on Monday to the highest in over five years after its liability as corporate guarantor extinguished as its associate company, Reliance Power Ltd., settled a borrowing case.

Reliance Power signed a settlement agreement with ICICI Bank Ltd. last Thursday, following which all the potential obligations in regard to the borrowing was settled, according to an exchange filing on March 15.

Reliance Infrastructure acted as a corporate guarantor for the financial facility Reliance Power availed from ICICI Bank, it said.