PB Fintech Shares Rise 7% After IRDAI Approves Policybazaar Licence Upgrade

Shares of PB Fintech Ltd. rose nearly 7% after its unit, Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Pvt., received approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority for a licence upgrade.

Citi has retained a 'buy' rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 1,150 per share, implying an upside of about 16.5% from its current market price.

The licence upgrade will allow the company to deepen its insurance penetration by bringing more technology, process control and data analytics-based innovation into reinsurance capacity, PB Fintech said in an exchange filing on Friday.

PB’s deep domain understanding, rich customer data and robust data analytics engine will likely place it in a sweet spot within the reinsurance broking industry, Citi said in a note on Feb. 18.

"We expect PB’s fresh business market share in existing businesses to increase multi-fold; PB Corporate is likely to benefit exponentially," it said.

The company's foray into reinsurance broking is likely to drive product innovation, market share gains and additional revenue streams, CIti said.