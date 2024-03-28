GOCL Shares Zoom On Rs 3,400 Crore Asset Monetisation Plan

Shares of GOCL Corp. jumped over 19% as it signed a memorandum of understanding with Squarespace Builders Pvt. to monetise land in Hyderabad.

The monetisation of 264.5 acres in Kukatpally will happen over a period of 18 months in tranches. The total consideration for the entire land is likely to be Rs 3,402 crore, according to an exchange filing.

The company will receive payment of Rs 520 crore upon signing the MoU, of which Rs 160 crore will come from the sale of 12.5 acres under the JDA. The balance GOCL will retain as advance for future payment purpose.