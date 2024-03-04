Adani Ports Cargo Volumes Jump 33% In February

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.'s cargo volumes surged in February, putting it on track to cross the 400 million metric tonne milestone in the ongoing fiscal.

The Adani Group company handled 35.4 MMT of total cargo in February, growing 33% year-on-year, according to its exchange filing. While most ports recorded higher volumes, Dhamra Port handled its highest-ever monthly cargo of 4.22 MMT.

During the initial 11 months of the current fiscal, Adani Ports has already handled 382 MMT of cargo, implying that it is well on track to surpass the 400 MMT mark before the end of the fiscal.