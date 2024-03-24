Vedanta Touts $6 Billion Investment Pipeline As Growth Driver

"Vedanta Limited cash flow pre-growth capex is estimated to be $3.5-4.0 billion for FY25, sufficient for secured debt maturities of $1.5 billion with refinancing as an additional option," he said. Parent 'Vedanta Resources' maturities of $1.1 billion in FY25 will be addressed partially by internal accrual and partly by other key strategic actions, such as asset monetisation."

Pitching the company as an 'investment proposition', the presentation said Vedanta has delivered over 15% CAGR in Ebitda over two decades, while 30% was the five-year average Ebitda margin.