Tesla’s $25,000 Car Means Tossing Out The 100-Year-Old Assembly Line

Stamped panels are put together in a framing station and welded into a rectangular, boxed-shaped car. Doors are put on. The vehicle then goes through the paint shop — either dipped into a big vat, or sprayed and dried in large ovens. The freshly painted doors are then taken off. Wiring and an engine or motors are dropped in along a winding assembly line. Seats and other parts of the interior are put in, and then glass windshields and windows are added. The doors come back on right before a final inspection.