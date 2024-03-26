Brokerage Views: Citi On IndiGo, Indian Oil; Nomura On Uno Minda And More

Top brokerages, from Nomura to Citi, have come out with interesting stock calls on a variety of sectors. Citi and Morgan Stanley have maintained rating on InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., while Nomura maintains a 'buy' on Uno Minda Ltd.

The benchmark equity indices ended higher on Friday, extending gains for a third straight day as ITC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. led the advance.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 84.80 points or 0.39%, higher at 22,096.75, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 190.75 points or 0.26%, up at 72,831.94. What are the technicals suggesting ahead of Tuesday opening? Read here.

We at NDTV Profit are tracking what the brokerages are putting out on specific stocks on the go. Here are all the top calls you need to know this Thursday morning.