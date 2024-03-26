Brokerage Views: Citi On IndiGo, Indian Oil; Nomura On Uno Minda And More
Top brokerages, from Nomura to Citi, have come out with interesting stock calls on a variety of sectors. Citi and Morgan Stanley have maintained rating on InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., while Nomura maintains a 'buy' on Uno Minda Ltd.
Citi Research On Indian Oil
Citi maintains 'buy' on Indian Oil, with a target price of Rs 195.
Raise FY25/26 gross refining margin estimated to $9.5/9.5
Margin forecasts raised on refining demand and supply balances
Lower FY25E gross marketing margin on petrol & diesel to Rs1.8 per liter
Gross marketing margins lowered on price cuts
Recent price cuts to affect first quarter of FY25 margins
Citi has change FY25/26 EBITDA estimates by 1%/4%
Citi Research On Torrent Pharmaceuticals
Citi Research maintains 'buy' on Torrent Pharmaceuticals. The target price is Rs 2,960
Remains among preferred picks in Indian Pharma space
Investments in the branded markets to drive operating leverage
Generics have bottomed out and expected to pick up in coming quarters, driven by new launches/tenders wins
Expected to turn net cash positive in H2FY26, may keep scouting for inorganic opportunities
Margin trajectory is expected to remain strong over the next 2-3 years
Citi Research On InterGlobe Aviation
Citi Research maintains 'buy' on InterGlobe Aviation, with a target price of Rs 3,700
FY24 guidance achieved; FY25 guidance encouraging
Supply growth, demand acceleration likely to double Indian aviation passengers over FY24-FY30E
Low cost aids profitability, healthy on time performance and low cancellation rates support market share
Addition of A321 XLRs to expand serviceable radius, aid further passenger growth
Expect some increase in salary expense from regulatory changes effective Jun. 1
Incremental regulatory cost is likely to be passed on to flyers
Key risks — higher ATF prices from rising crude prices; higher cost pressures from depreciating Indian rupee.
Morgan Stanley On InterGlobe Aviation
Morgan Stanley maintains 'Overweight' on InterGlobe Avaiation at Rs 4,145 target price.
Company to add one new aircraft per week in 2024
Management aims for double digit capacity growth in FY25 vs brokerage estimate of 6%.
Nomura On Uno Minda
Nomura maintains 'buy' on Uno Minda at Rs 820 target, this implies an upside of 26%.
New TLA with Starcharge Energy to expand firm's capability in EV- passenger car segment
TLA to help develop local manufacturing base for home chargers
Addressable opportunity to be limited to OEM sales for now
Higher growth potential depending on EV-car industry pick over longer term
Expect healthy ramp-up as it starts EVSE production over next 1 year
Larger opportunity from ability to add more EV car components
CLSA On Tata Motors
CLSA maintains 'outperform' rating on Tata Motors, with a target price of Rs 1,133
Jaguar Land Rover retail volumes up 4.5% year-on-year in Feb 2024
Volume growth was muted mainly due to a 46% year-on-year drop in Chinese volumes
Chinese JLR volumes declined by 5% year-on-year in Jan-Feb 24 combined
Discounts on Jaguars increased in Feb, declined for Land Rovers
Expect JLR profitability to remain strong; Tata Motors to gain market share in domestic PV.