Tata Sons Looks To List Tata Capital By Next Year—NDTV Profit Exclusive

Tata Capital, the financial services subsidiary of Tata Sons will be listed by next year, said a senior executive at the Tata Group. The listing of the financial services firm will be in its current form, the person cited above added.

Tata Capital has been classified as NBFC – Upper Layer by the banking regulator, Reserve Bank of India. As per the regulations released in September 2022 involving Upper Layer non-banking financial companies, "NBFCs classified as upper layer will require to be listed by September 2025."

It is noteworthy that Tata Capital along with its parent Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. are amongst the 14 companies classified as Upper Layer by the Reserve Bank Of India.

Tata Capital was till recently classified as NBFC-CIC i.e. Core Investment Company. It also recently merged two of its subsidiaries — Tata Capital Financial Services and Tata Cleantech Capital.

Tata Capital Financial is into providing term loans, cash credit, working capital demand loans, overdraft facilities while Tata Cleantech Capital, a joint venture with IFC, is in the business of providing finance and advisory services for projects in Renewable Energy, Energy Efficiency, Waste Management, Water Management sectors.

The merger was effective Jan. 1, 2024, and IFC was allotted 7.16 crore shares in Tata Capital giving the multilateral financial institution around 2% stake in the company.