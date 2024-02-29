Hindustan Zinc Plans Rs 15,000-18,000 Crore Capex Over Four Years: CEO Arun Misra — NDTV Profit Exclusive

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. is preparing for a major capex programme as the Vedanta Ltd.-owned company aims to double its zinc output in the next three to four years.

“I have already started an RFQ (request for quotation) inviting tenders... global tender for mining, mining designers and mining operators to work with me to see how 1 million tonne production can become 2 million,” Arun Misra, chief executive officer of India’s largest zinc producer, told NDTV Profit in an exclusive interview at the Dariba Smelter Complex in Rajasthan.

The project cost for this expansion would range between Rs 15,000 crore and Rs 18,000 crore and be spread over three to four years, Misra said, adding that the detailed plan for the same needs to go to the board for approval.

The new capex also aims to bump up the company’s silver production to 2,000 tonnes per year. The metric currently stands at 750 tonnes, and Hindustan Zinc is already targeting 1,000 tonnes of production.

As part of its ongoing annual capex, the company is looking at increasing its zinc production to 1.5 million tonnes in a phased manner.