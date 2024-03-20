Competition Helps Improve Products And Efficiency, Says Maruti Suzuki's Shashank Srivastava

Competition helps to improve products and ultimately become more efficient, according to Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer of marketing and sales at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

The company welcomes newer competition in the auto and electric vehicle industry, as it pushes them to be careful and further improve products, he told NDTV Profit.

On Wednesday, JSW Group and MG Motor India Pvt. announced their joint venture—JSW MG Motor India Pvt.—to make and sell electric vehicles in India.

The JSW Group aims to do what Maruti Suzuki India did 40 years ago—this time with electric cars, said Sajjan Jindal, chairman of JSW Group, in the event held in Mumbai.