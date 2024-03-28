Dubai Is Losing Its Allure For Wealthy Russians

Some Russian arrivals are considering moving to new jurisdictions or even returning home as an expat rush into Dubai drives up rents and daily expenses. Unlike the US and the EU, the Gulf country doesn’t have sanctions on Russia. Still, Russian entities setting up bank accounts are now more likely to face scrutiny from local banks as the UAE comes under increased US pressure to tackle potential sanctions evasion, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified in discussing information that is private.