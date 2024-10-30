Chequered Flag Oct 30: Headlines At A Glance

Photo Credit: Pexels
Today's top stories, including L&T Q2 results and more.
Profit of the infrastructure major rose 7% year-on-year to Rs 4,113 crore.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
India's fiscal deficit expanded to 29.4% of the FY25 budgetary target.
Photo Credit: Janani Janarthanan/NDTV Profit
US economy increased to 2.8% after rising 3% in the previous quarter.
India's eight core sectors saw a modest growth in September, led by refinery and cement.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
RBI stocked up 854.73 metric tonne of gold as of September.
Photo Credit: Envato
Maruti Suzuki will supply its first EV to Toyota globally.
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit