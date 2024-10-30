Photo Credit: Pexels

Chequered Flag Oct 30: Headlines At A Glance

Today's top stories, including L&T Q2 results and more.

Updated On 08:55 PM IST, 30 Oct 2024

L&T Q2 Results

Profit of the infrastructure major rose 7% year-on-year to Rs 4,113 crore.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Fiscal Deficit Reaches 29.4% Of FY25 Target

India's fiscal deficit expanded to 29.4% of the FY25 budgetary target.

Photo Credit: Janani Janarthanan/NDTV Profit

US GDP Expands

US economy increased to 2.8% after rising 3% in the previous quarter.

Eight Core Sectors Grow In September

India's eight core sectors saw a modest growth in September, led by refinery and cement.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

RBI Stocks Up On Gold

RBI stocked up 854.73 metric tonne of gold as of September.

Photo Credit: Envato

Maruti Suzuki's First EV

Maruti Suzuki will supply its first EV to Toyota globally.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

