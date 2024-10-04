World’s Top 10 Richest People: Mark Zuckerberg Climbs To 2nd Position, Surpasses Jeff Bezos

Meta CEO became the world’s second-richest person on Thursday, jumping ahead of Amazon Inc. founder as shares of Meta Platforms Inc. continued to climb.
With a net worth of $256 billion, Tesla CEO Elon Musk continues to top the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Photo Credit: source: x.com/elonmusk
Net worth: $206 billion
The 40-year-old co-founder and chief executive officer has gained four spots this year on the wealth index.
Photo Credit: Source: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Founder of Amazon Inc., Bezos is the third richest person with a net worth of $205 billion.
Bernand Arnault, the businessman behind LVMH, who recently announced a historic decade-long partnership with Formula 1, is the fourth-richest person in the world with a total net worth of $193 billion.
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index's most recent rating, Larry Ellison, the creator and largest shareholder of the database corporation Oracle, is the fifth richest person with a total net worth of $179 billion.
Net worth: $161 billion
Alphabet, whose parent company is Google, was co-founded by Larry Page. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index, his net worth is $150 billion as of October 4, 2024.
Photo Credit: (File Photo: AP)
With a net worth of $145 billion, Ballmer, the former CEO of Microsoft, is ranked eighth on the list of the world's top richest people.
Chairman and major stakeholder of the investment company Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett ranks 9th with net worth of $143 billion.
Co-founder of Alphabet, the holding company that owns Google now ranks tenth in the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index, his net worth is $141 billion as of October 4, 2024.