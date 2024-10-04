World’s Top 10 Richest People: Mark Zuckerberg Climbs To 2nd Position, Surpasses Jeff Bezos

Meta CEO became the world’s second-richest person on Thursday, jumping ahead of Amazon Inc. founder as shares of Meta Platforms Inc. continued to climb.

Updated On 11:06 AM IST, 04 Oct 2024

1. Elon Musk

With a net worth of $256 billion, Tesla CEO Elon Musk continues to top the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Photo Credit: source: x.com/elonmusk

2. Mark Zuckerberg

Net worth: $206 billion

The 40-year-old co-founder and chief executive officer has gained four spots this year on the wealth index.

Photo Credit: Source: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

3. Jeff Bezos

Founder of Amazon Inc., Bezos is the third richest person with a net worth of $205 billion.

4. Bernard Arnault

Bernand Arnault, the businessman behind LVMH, who recently announced a historic decade-long partnership with Formula 1, is the fourth-richest person in the world with a total net worth of $193 billion.

5. Larry Ellison

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index's most recent rating, Larry Ellison, the creator and largest shareholder of the database corporation Oracle, is the fifth richest person with a total net worth of $179 billion.

6. Bill Gates

Net worth: $161 billion

7. Larry Page

Alphabet, whose parent company is Google, was co-founded by Larry Page. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index, his net worth is $150 billion as of October 4, 2024.

Photo Credit: (File Photo: AP)

8. Steve Ballmer

With a net worth of $145 billion, Ballmer, the former CEO of Microsoft, is ranked eighth on the list of the world's top richest people.

 9. Warren Buffett

Chairman and major stakeholder of the investment company Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett ranks 9th with net worth of $143 billion.

10. Sergey Brin

Co-founder of Alphabet, the holding company that owns Google now ranks tenth in the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index, his net worth is $141 billion as of October 4, 2024.

