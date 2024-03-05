World's Richest Man: Elon Musk Loses Title To Amazon's Jeff Bezos

The Amazon founder is once again the world’s richest person, jumping atop the Bloomberg Billionaires Index for the first time since 2021.

Updated On 01:08 PM IST, 05 Mar 2024

Here is the list of the top 10 billionaires, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as of March 5, 2024.

1. Jeff Bezos

Net Worth: $200 billion

Amazon Founder.

2. Elon Musk

Net Worth: $198 billion

Founder of Tesla.

3. Bernard Arnault

Net Worth: $197 billion

Chairman of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

4. Mark Zuckerberg

Net Worth: $179 billion

Co-founder and CEO of Meta Platforms.

5. Bill Gates

Net Worth: $150 billion

Microsoft Co-founder.

6. Steve Ballmer

Net Worth: $143 billion

Former CEO of Microsoft.

7. Warren Buffett

Net Worth: $133 billion

Chairman and largest shareholder of Berkshire Hathaway.

Photo Credit: Photographer: Houston Cofield/Bloomberg

8. Larry Ellison

Net Worth: $129 billion

Founder of Oracle.

9. Larry Page

Net Worth: $122 billion

Co-founder of Alphabet, the holding company of Google.

10. Sergey Brin

Net Worth: $116 billion

Co-founder of Alphabet, the holding company of Google.

