World's Richest Man: Elon Musk Loses Title To Amazon's Jeff Bezos

The Amazon founder is once again the world’s richest person, jumping atop the Bloomberg Billionaires Index for the first time since 2021.
Here is the list of the top 10 billionaires, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as of March 5, 2024.
Net Worth: $200 billion
Amazon Founder.
Net Worth: $198 billion
Founder of Tesla.
Net Worth: $197 billion
Chairman of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton.
Net Worth: $179 billion
Co-founder and CEO of Meta Platforms.
Net Worth: $150 billion
Microsoft Co-founder.
Net Worth: $143 billion
Former CEO of Microsoft.
Net Worth: $133 billion
Chairman and largest shareholder of Berkshire Hathaway.
Photo Credit: Photographer: Houston Cofield/Bloomberg
Net Worth: $129 billion
Founder of Oracle.
Net Worth: $122 billion
Co-founder of Alphabet, the holding company of Google.
Net Worth: $116 billion
Co-founder of Alphabet, the holding company of Google.