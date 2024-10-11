WATCH: First Trial Flight Lands At Navi Mumbai Airport

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
The airport, being developed by the Adani Group, is expected to start commercial operations in 2025.
The Navi Mumbai International Airport successfully conducted the trial landing of an aircraft with the touchdown of an Airbus C295 plane on Friday.
The Indian Air Force transport carrier C295 landed at the Southern Runway 26 of the airport at 12.14 pm on Friday.
