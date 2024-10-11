Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

WATCH: First Trial Flight Lands At Navi Mumbai Airport

The airport, being developed by the Adani Group, is expected to start commercial operations in 2025.

Updated On 02:17 PM IST, 11 Oct 2024

Navi Mumbai Airport Runway Inauguration

The Navi Mumbai International Airport successfully conducted the trial landing of an aircraft with the touchdown of an Airbus C295 plane on Friday.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

The Indian Air Force transport carrier C295 landed at the Southern Runway 26 of the airport at 12.14 pm on Friday.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Your browser doesn't support HTML5 video.

Sukhoi SU-30 Flypast Video

Your browser doesn't support HTML5 video.

Airbus C-295 Landing

Your browser doesn't support HTML5 video.

Your browser doesn't support HTML5 video.

Your browser doesn't support HTML5 video.

More Stories

WATCH: First Trial Flight Lands At Navi Mumbai Airport

Mark Zuckerberg Becomes World's 2nd Richest Person

Apple iPhone 16 Series Hits India: Check Price, Specs And The Rush
Go To Homepage