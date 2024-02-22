Photo Credit: Vivo website

Vivo Y200e 5G Launched In India; Check Price, Specs And Other Details

Here's all you need to know about Vivo's newly launched handset in the country.

Updated On 01:20 PM IST, 22 Feb 2024

Vivo Y200e 5G: Price And Variants

  • Rs 19,99 for the 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant

  • Rs 20,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant

Vivo Y200e 5G: Key Specs And Features

  • 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED Display

  • Snapdragon 4nm Processor

  • Camera: Rear 50 MP + 2 MP | Front 16MP

  • Operating System: Funtouch OS 14

  • 5000 mAh Battery

  • 44W FlashCharge

  • Dual Stereo Speakers

  • India's 1st Durable Eco-Fiber Leather

Vivo Y200e 5G: Colour Variants

This 5G smartphone is available in Saffron Delight and Black Diamond colours.

Vivo Y200e 5G: Availability

This 5G smartphone can be pre-booked on Vivo's official website and Flipkart. The sale date of the phone has not been officially announced yet.

