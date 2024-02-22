Vivo Y200e 5G Launched In India; Check Price, Specs And Other Details

Photo Credit: Vivo website
Here's all you need to know about Vivo's newly launched handset in the country.
Rs 19,99 for the 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant
Rs 20,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant
6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED Display
Snapdragon 4nm Processor
Camera: Rear 50 MP + 2 MP | Front 16MP
Operating System: Funtouch OS 14
5000 mAh Battery
44W FlashCharge
Dual Stereo Speakers
India's 1st Durable Eco-Fiber Leather
This 5G smartphone is available in Saffron Delight and Black Diamond colours.
This 5G smartphone can be pre-booked on Vivo's official website and Flipkart. The sale date of the phone has not been officially announced yet.
