Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro Launched In India; Check Price, Specs, Sale Date And More

Photo Credit: vivo.com
Here's all you need to know about the latest Vivo V30 series launched in India.
Vivo V30:
Rs 33,999 for 8GB + 128GB storage variant
Rs 35,999 for 8GB + 256GB storage variant
Rs 37,999 for 12GB + 256GB storage variant
Vivo V30 Pro:
Rs 41,999 for 8GB + 256GB storage variant
Rs 46,999 for 12GB + 512GB storage variant
Vivo V30:
6.78-inch Full HD+ Display
50MP + 50MP | 50MP Front Camera
5000 mAh Battery
Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Processor
80W fast charging
Vivo V30 Pro:
6.78 inch Full HD+ Display
50MP + 50MP + 50MP | 50MP Front Camera
5000 mAh Battery
MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G Processor
80W fast charging
Funtouch OS 14 Global (Based on Android 14)
The Vivo V30 is available in Andaman Blue, Peacock Green and Classic Black colour options while the V30 Pro is comes only in Andaman Blue and Classic Black colours.
The pre-booking for these smartphones has already started. It will be sold via Vivo's official website, Flipkart and offline stores. The sale will reportedly start on March 14.
