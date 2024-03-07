Photo Credit: vivo.com

Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro Launched In India; Check Price, Specs, Sale Date And More

Here's all you need to know about the latest Vivo V30 series launched in India.

Updated On 01:51 PM IST, 07 Mar 2024

Vivo V30 Series: Price And Variants

Vivo V30:

  • Rs 33,999 for 8GB + 128GB storage variant

  • Rs 35,999 for 8GB + 256GB storage variant

  • Rs 37,999 for 12GB + 256GB storage variant

Vivo V30 Pro:

  • Rs 41,999 for 8GB + 256GB storage variant

  • Rs 46,999 for 12GB + 512GB storage variant

Photo Credit: vivo.com

Vivo V30 Series: Specifications

Vivo V30:

  • 6.78-inch Full HD+ Display

  • 50MP + 50MP | 50MP Front Camera

  • 5000 mAh Battery

  • Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Processor

  • 80W fast charging

Photo Credit: vivo.com

Vivo V30 Pro:

  • 6.78 inch Full HD+ Display

  • 50MP + 50MP + 50MP | 50MP Front Camera

  • 5000 mAh Battery

  • MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G Processor

  • 80W fast charging

  • Funtouch OS 14 Global (Based on Android 14)

Photo Credit: vivo.com

Vivo 30 Series: Colour Variants

The Vivo V30 is available in Andaman Blue, Peacock Green and Classic Black colour options while the V30 Pro is comes only in Andaman Blue and Classic Black colours.

Photo Credit: vivo.com

Vivo 30 Series: Sale Date And Availability

The pre-booking for these smartphones has already started. It will be sold via Vivo's official website, Flipkart and offline stores. The sale will reportedly start on March 14.

Photo Credit: vivo.com

More Stories

Top 10 Richest People In The World: Bernard Arnault Dethrones Jeff Bezos

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 6

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 6
Go To Homepage