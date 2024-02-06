Photo Credit: Pexels

Valentine's Week 2024: Here's The Full List Of Days

As the world gears up to celebrate Valentine's week starting February 7, here is all you need to know

Updated On 12:04 PM IST, 06 Feb 2024

The month of 'love' has started and people around the world are gearing up to celebrate Valentine's Day on February 14. Ahead of the special day, Valentine week is celebrated from February 7 with each day having a special significance.

Photo Credit: Freepik

February 7: Rose Day

The week begins with Rose Day, where people exchange roses to show love and admiration for each other.

Photo Credit: Pexels

February 8: Propose Day

Propose Day is a day time for people to express their love and commitment by telling their special someone how they feel.

Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik

February 9: Chocolate Day

Chocolate Day is all about sweetness, as couples exchange yummy chocolates to enjoy each other's sweetness.

February 10: Teddy Day

Teddy bears take the spotlight on this day, bringing hugs and warmth as cute teddies are given as symbols of affection.

Photo Credit: Freepik

February 11: Promise Day

Promises are made and cherished on this day, as couples commit to supporting each other through thick and thin.

Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik

February 12: Hug Day

Hug Day is all about warm embraces, giving couples a cosy way to show their deep affection.

Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik

February 13: Kiss Day

The excitement builds on Kiss Day, where couples share special moments sealed with a kiss, expressing their strong connection and passion.

Photo Credit: Representative/Pexels

February 14: Valentine's Day

The week wraps up with the big celebration of love on Valentine's Day. Couples exchange gifts, enjoy romantic moments, and celebrate their special bond. It's a day to appreciate the love that warms the heart and brings joy to the soul.

Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik

More Stories

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 5

Top 10 Cities With The Worst Traffic Congestion In The World

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 5
Go To Homepage