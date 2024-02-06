Valentine's Week 2024: Here's The Full List Of Days

Photo Credit: Pexels
As the world gears up to celebrate Valentine's week starting February 7, here is all you need to know
The month of 'love' has started and people around the world are gearing up to celebrate Valentine's Day on February 14. Ahead of the special day, Valentine week is celebrated from February 7 with each day having a special significance.
The week begins with Rose Day, where people exchange roses to show love and admiration for each other.
Propose Day is a day time for people to express their love and commitment by telling their special someone how they feel.
Chocolate Day is all about sweetness, as couples exchange yummy chocolates to enjoy each other's sweetness.
Teddy bears take the spotlight on this day, bringing hugs and warmth as cute teddies are given as symbols of affection.
Promises are made and cherished on this day, as couples commit to supporting each other through thick and thin.
Hug Day is all about warm embraces, giving couples a cosy way to show their deep affection.
The excitement builds on Kiss Day, where couples share special moments sealed with a kiss, expressing their strong connection and passion.
The week wraps up with the big celebration of love on Valentine's Day. Couples exchange gifts, enjoy romantic moments, and celebrate their special bond. It's a day to appreciate the love that warms the heart and brings joy to the soul.
