[Updated] ICC Men's Test Bowling Rankings; Bumrah Claims Top Spot

Photo Credit: Twitter @Jaspritbumrah93
Check the updated test bowler rankings after the 2nd test match between India and England.
Bumrah's 'Man of the Match' performance in the second test saw him move to the top spot in the ICC Men's Test rankings. The Indian pacer jumped three positions to secure the top spot with 881 points.
The South African pace spearhead maintained his position with 851 points. Rabada is currently playing in the SA20 league and is not part of the ongoing test series against New Zealand.
Despite a 3-wicket haul against England in the second test match, Ashwin slipped down couple of places with 841 points against his name.
Photo Credit: (Photo: BCCI)
The Australian test captain and winner of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2023 was demoted to 4th position. Cummins who was part of the famous 2nd test which saw West Indies win the match by 8 runs has 828 points against his name.
The second Australian bowler to rank in top 5 of the ICC Test rankings maintained his place in the standings thanks to his 9-wicket haul in the first test match against the West Indies. Hazlewood completes the top five with 818 points against his name.