Photo Credit: Canva

Top Six Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 26

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Friday.

Updated On 07:16 PM IST, 26 Apr 2024

HCLTech Q4 Results: Profit Falls 8%, Revenue Growth Muted

Revenue of India's fourth largest IT services firm rose 0.2% over the previous three months to Rs 28,499 crore in the quarter-ended March 31, 2024.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

GQG Likely A Buyer In Friday's Vodafone Idea Block Trade — NDTV Profit Exclusive

ATC Telecom sold its entire 2.8% holding in the ailing telecom stock in block trades at a combined value of Rs 1,828 crore, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

RBI Action On Kotak Mahindra Bank To Hinder Credit Growth, Profitability: S&P Global

It will take time for the bank to implement changes and conduct a comprehensive external audit to address the RBI's concerns.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

SBI Card Q4 Results: Profit Rises 11%, Beats Estimates

The company's standalone net profit rose 11% year-on-year to Rs 662.37 crore for the quarter-ended March.

Photo Credit: SBI Elite Credit Card

Blinkit's Growth Drives Goldman Sachs To Raise Zomato Target Price

The brokerage has raised the target price of the stock to Rs 240 from Rs 170 earlier, saying the company is undervalued as compared with its global and Indian peers.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Go First Case: Delhi High Court Rules In Favour Of Lessors, Directs DGCA To Deregister Aircraft

The court ruled in favour of the lessors, granting them access to their respective aircraft.

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Go First

