Top Six Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 25

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Thursday.

Updated On 08:25 PM IST, 25 Apr 2024

RBI Crackdown Cost Kotak Mahindra Investors Nearly Rs 40,000 Crore

The shares of the lender tanked over 13% intraday, to over a three-year low of Rs 1,602 per share.

Vedanta Q4 Results: Profit Falls 27.4%, But Beats Estimates

Vedanta's Q4 revenue from operations also tumbled 6.4% to Rs 35,509 crore during the January to March period.

IndusInd Bank Q4 Results: Profit Up 15% On Higher Income From Investments

Net interest income of the bank was up 15.1% year-on-year at Rs 5,377 crore for the quarter, as against Rs 4,669 crore over the same period last year.

IndiGo Orders 30 Airbus Wide-Body Aircraft For Global Route Expansion

The deliveries of 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft are expected to start from 2027, IndiGo said.

ACC Q4 Results: Net Profit Hits Lifetime High

The Adani Group-owned cement manufacturer's profit increased to Rs 945 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

What Led To RBI's Restrictions On Kotak Mahindra Bank

At least 30–40 hours of outages on digital banking channels, including the UPI, were reported in a year.

