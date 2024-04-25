Top Six Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 25

Photo Credit: Canva
The shares of the lender tanked over 13% intraday, to over a three-year low of Rs 1,602 per share.
Vedanta's Q4 revenue from operations also tumbled 6.4% to Rs 35,509 crore during the January to March period.
Net interest income of the bank was up 15.1% year-on-year at Rs 5,377 crore for the quarter, as against Rs 4,669 crore over the same period last year.
The deliveries of 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft are expected to start from 2027, IndiGo said.
The Adani Group-owned cement manufacturer's profit increased to Rs 945 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.
At least 30–40 hours of outages on digital banking channels, including the UPI, were reported in a year.
