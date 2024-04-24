Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Top Six Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 24

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

Updated On 07:15 PM IST, 24 Apr 2024

HUL Q4 Results: Profit Down 1.5% At Rs 2,561 Crore, Revenue Flat

The consolidated net profit of India's largest consumer goods maker fell 1.53% year-on-year to Rs 2,561 crore in the quarter-ended March.

RBI Bars Kotak Mahindra Bank From Issuing New Credit Cards, Adding Customers Online

The action against the lender was based on significant concerns found on RBI's IT examination for 2022 and 2023.

Axis Bank Q4 Results: Profit Rises 17%, Beats Estimates

Net profit for the quarter came in at Rs 7,129.7 crore, as compared with a loss of Rs 5,728.4 crore a year ago.

Byju's Faces Fine Over Delay In Response To Insolvency Plea

The plea was filed by Surfer Technologies Pvt. in February this year for a default of over Rs 2 crore.

LTIMindtree Q4 Results: Profit Drops Nearly 6%, Revenue Shrinks

LTIMindtree's Q4 net profit fell 5.86% over the last quarter to Rs 1,100 crore on the back of revenue that declined 1.37% to Rs 8,893 crore.

Airtel Mulls Additional 3% Stake In Indus Towers, Vodafone Eyes Stake Reduction

Bharti Airtel currently holds 47.95% stake in Indus Towers.

