Top Six Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 24

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Wednesday.
The consolidated net profit of India's largest consumer goods maker fell 1.53% year-on-year to Rs 2,561 crore in the quarter-ended March.
The action against the lender was based on significant concerns found on RBI's IT examination for 2022 and 2023.
Net profit for the quarter came in at Rs 7,129.7 crore, as compared with a loss of Rs 5,728.4 crore a year ago.
The plea was filed by Surfer Technologies Pvt. in February this year for a default of over Rs 2 crore.
LTIMindtree's Q4 net profit fell 5.86% over the last quarter to Rs 1,100 crore on the back of revenue that declined 1.37% to Rs 8,893 crore.
Bharti Airtel currently holds 47.95% stake in Indus Towers.
