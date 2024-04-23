Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Top Six Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 23

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

Updated On 08:38 PM IST, 23 Apr 2024

Telecom Space Buzzing With Momentum To Continue, Say Analysts

The sector has been doing well over the last month and will sustain momentum, say analysts.

Photo Credit: Canva

Mahindra Finance Faces Up To Rs 150-Crore Hit From Fraud: What Went On At Its Mizoram Branch

The financial fraud occurred at a branch in Aizawl over a span of two to three years.

Photo Credit: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit

Patanjali Misleading Ads Case: Top Court Rebukes Government For Halting Drug Advertisement Rule

The court says it's not gunning for a particular company, but all those FMCG companies that publish misleading advertisements.

Photo Credit: Reuters

NSE To Waive Off Transaction Charge In F&O Trade On Nifty Next 50 For Six Months

Nifty Next 50 will represent the space between Nifty 50, comprising top large and liquid stocks and Nifty Midcap Select, comprising top large and liquid mid-capitalised stocks.

Photo Credit: Canva

Tata Consumer Products Q4 Results: Profit Falls 23%

Tata Consumer Products' Q4 net profit has taken a hit due to a one-off exceptional item of Rs 216 crore.

Photo Credit: Company website

MDH, Everest Masala Ban: India Seeks Information From Singapore, Hong Kong

The Commerce Ministry has directed Indian embassies in both countries to send a detailed report on the matter.

Photo Credit: Canva

