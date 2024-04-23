Top Six Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 23

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Tuesday.
The sector has been doing well over the last month and will sustain momentum, say analysts.
Photo Credit: Canva
The financial fraud occurred at a branch in Aizawl over a span of two to three years.
Photo Credit: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit
The court says it's not gunning for a particular company, but all those FMCG companies that publish misleading advertisements.
Photo Credit: Reuters
Nifty Next 50 will represent the space between Nifty 50, comprising top large and liquid stocks and Nifty Midcap Select, comprising top large and liquid mid-capitalised stocks.
Photo Credit: Canva
Tata Consumer Products' Q4 net profit has taken a hit due to a one-off exceptional item of Rs 216 crore.
Photo Credit: Company website
The Commerce Ministry has directed Indian embassies in both countries to send a detailed report on the matter.
Photo Credit: Canva