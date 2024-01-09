Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 9

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

Updated On 07:52 PM IST, 09 Jan 2024

Zee Calls Report On Sony Planning To Call Off Merger 'Incorrect'

Any change in the scheme document will send it back to the regulatory desk and shareholders for approvals, the people said.

Photo Credit: Company logo/X

 Tap to read

Bajaj Auto Shares At Life High On Rs 4,000-Crore Share Buyback Approval

The company's board on Monday approved the buyback of 40 lakh fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 10 each at Rs 10,000 apiece.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

Adani Ports Raises Rs 500 Crore Via Bond Issue

The NCDs will be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of the BSE.

Photo Credit: Adani Ports website

 Tap To Read

NSDL, SEBI File Appeal In Supreme Court Against SAT's Order In Karvy Case

On Dec. 21, the SAT had invalidated two SEBI orders, which restrained some lenders from undoing the pledge on shares held by Karvy Stock Broking Ltd.

Photo Credit: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

 Tap To Read

Zee Shares Tumble Nearly 14% On Report Sony May Call Off Merger

Sony Group reportedly intends to cancel the proposed merger agreement between its Indian subsidiary and Zee.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

India's Oil Demand At Seven-Month High In December

Total petroleum consumption rose to seven-month high in December to 20,054 thousand metric tonne, according to Petroleum Analysis and Planning Cell data.

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

 Tap To Read

Supreme Court Highlights Importance Of Consumer Interest In Electricity Cases

The court said so in a case pertaining to electricity supply procurement by Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd.

Photo Credit: Canva

 Tap to Read

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 9

Asus ROG Phone 8, ROG Phone 8 Pro Announced; Check Price, Specs And Other Details

Moto G34 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Sale Date And More
Go To Homepage