Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 8

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Monday.

Updated On 08:30 PM IST, 08 Jan 2024

Sony Calling Off Merger With Zee Less Likely, Big Negative On Stock If It Happens: Analysts

Though the chances of the Sony-Zee merger collapse are less likely, analysts said the stock will come under pressure if the Japanese conglomerate does pull out.

Supreme Court To Hear All Pleas Challenging Retrospective 28% GST On Online Gaming Firms

The e-gaming companies are challenging the tax department's stance to impose 28% GST on full face value of the bets for the period prior to Oct. 1, 2023.

Pressure On Banking Stocks To Persist In Near-Term, Say Analysts

Metal space is just on the cusp of a correction, the auto index looks heavy and the IT index has called off a bit, said KR Choksey Stocks' Hemen Kapadia.

BGR Energy Systems Defaults On Rs 631-Crore Working Capital Loans

The default came days after the State Bank of India recalled its loan to the power equipment maker.

Adani Green Delivers Cash-Backed Redemption Plan For $750-Million Bonds

The company has fully secured the outstanding holding company notes via cash balance eight months prior to maturity.

Fino Payments Applies For Small Finance Bank Licence

After it receives the licence, Fino Payments Bank plans to introduce three lending products, including individual loans under Rs 50,000.

Adani-Run Mumbai Airport Wins Arbitration Award Against Airport Authority

The unit is excused from making payment of the fee for the period from March 13, 2020, to Feb. 28, 2022.

