Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 8

Though the chances of the Sony-Zee merger collapse are less likely, analysts said the stock will come under pressure if the Japanese conglomerate does pull out.
The e-gaming companies are challenging the tax department's stance to impose 28% GST on full face value of the bets for the period prior to Oct. 1, 2023.
Metal space is just on the cusp of a correction, the auto index looks heavy and the IT index has called off a bit, said KR Choksey Stocks' Hemen Kapadia.
The default came days after the State Bank of India recalled its loan to the power equipment maker.
The company has fully secured the outstanding holding company notes via cash balance eight months prior to maturity.
After it receives the licence, Fino Payments Bank plans to introduce three lending products, including individual loans under Rs 50,000.
The unit is excused from making payment of the fee for the period from March 13, 2020, to Feb. 28, 2022.
