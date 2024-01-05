Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 5

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Friday.

India GDP: Advance Estimates Peg FY24 Growth At 7.3%, Nominal GDP Expansion At 8.9%

Gross value added, which strips out indirect tax and subsidies, is expected to rise 6.9%.

Gautam Adani Overtakes Mukesh Ambani To Become India's Richest Person

Adani has a net worth of $97.6 billion, as of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, versus Ambani's at $97 billion.

Red Sea Crisis: Shipping Costs Jumped Over Sixfold For Indian Firms, Says FIEO CEO

Shipping lines have come up with additional surcharges, including contingency and Red Sea surcharges, the CEO said.

Supreme Court To Decide On Validity Of TRCs As Sufficient Proof To Claim DTAA Benefits

The Income Tax Act requires that benefits under a DTAA only be available to a non-resident that furnishes a valid TRC.

Customer Redressal May Be The Thorn In ONDC's Side — NDTV Profit Exclusive

Market participants cite lack of trust, among other reasons, for ONDC's slow takeoff.

RBI Seeks Succession Plan From Federal Bank

The regulator has asked the bank to submit at least two fresh names for the roles of managing director and chief executive officer.

Mobikwik Files DRHP With SEBI For IPO

The offer will be a pure fresh issue of shares up to Rs 700 crore. It will consider a pre-IPO placement worth Rs 140 crore.

