Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 4

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Thursday.

Updated On 07:51 PM IST, 04 Jan 2024

Income Tax: Supreme Court Stays Delhi High Court's Stance On DIN-Less Assessments

The court said that an assessment without DIN could be an 'irregularity' but not an 'illegality'.

Photo Credit: Varun Gakhar/NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

Dabur Q3 Update: Revenue Estimated In Mid-To-High Single Digit, Rural Weakness Persists

Early signs of revival in consumption are visible with improving trends in volume, according to the company.

Photo Credit: Companys facebook

 Tap To Read

Suzlon Sees Good Tailwinds In Terms Of Order-Book Availability, Execution: CFO

Himanshu Mody says the focus will now be on operations and delivering the orders that are pending.

Photo Credit: Suzlon Energy website

 Tap To Read

Jupiter Wagons, BEML Bag Defence Ministry Contracts Worth Rs 802 Crore

The orders will be manufactured with the equipments that are sourced from indigenous manufacturers, the Defence Ministry said.

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

 Tap To Read

IndiGo Removes Surcharge After Fall In Jet Fuel Prices

The aviation turbine fuel prices were cut on Jan. 1 by nearly 4% to Rs 1.02 lakh per kilolitre.

Photo Credit: IndiGo/Instagram

 Tap To Read

DCM Shriram Inks Deal With Gujarat Government To Invest Rs 12,000 Crore By 2028

DCM's stock closed 10% higher at Rs 1,143 apiece on the BSE.

Photo Credit: DCM Shriram website

 Tap To Read

Small- And Mid-Cap Stocks Could Rally 15% In 2024, Says Emkay's Manish Sonthalia

Large-cap stocks that have not done well last year could outperform this year, Sonthalia says.

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

 Tap To Read

More Stories

13 Most Ordered Dishes On Zomato On New Year’s Eve 2023

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 4

Redmi Note 13 Pro, 13 Pro+ Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Sale Date And More
Go To Homepage