Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 31

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

Updated On 06:08 PM IST, 31 Jan 2024

Maruti Suzuki Q3 Results: Profit Rises 33%, Beats Estimates

Revenue rose 15% to Rs 33,309 crore, while margin expanded to 11.73%.

Dabur Q3 Results: Profit Up 6.2%, Margin Expands Slightly

The company is seeing sequential improvement in consumption trends, even though rural demand continues to remain under pressure.

Norway Sovereign Wealth Fund Invested $841 Million In Indian Stocks In 2023

The value of the funds' India holdings surged 40% to $24 billion in 2023.

Sun Pharma Q3 Results: Profit Rises 17%, In Line With Estimates

The drugmaker's consolidated net profit rose 17% year-on-year to Rs 2,524 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 2,465 crore.

Tata Motors Stock Jumps 4% To Record On Eve Of Car Price Hike

The company will increase prices of its entire passenger vehicle range, including the electric vehicles, by an average of 0.7% in a bid to partially offset the rise in the input cost.

Adani Wilmar Q3 Results: Volume Led Growth Aided By Rural Demand, Distribution Expansion

The company achieved its second-best Ebitda till date at Rs 504 crore in Q3.

Motherson Sumi Q3 Results: Revenue Jumps 25%, Ebitda Up 46% To Highest Ever

Net profit of the Noida-based auto components firm soared 58.1% year-on-year to Rs 167.90 crore on the back of revenue that rose 25.5% to Rs 2,117.3 crore.

