Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 31

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Representational
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Wednesday.
Revenue rose 15% to Rs 33,309 crore, while margin expanded to 11.73%.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The company is seeing sequential improvement in consumption trends, even though rural demand continues to remain under pressure.
Photo Credit: Logo/Company website
The value of the funds' India holdings surged 40% to $24 billion in 2023.
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Representational
The drugmaker's consolidated net profit rose 17% year-on-year to Rs 2,524 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 2,465 crore.
The company will increase prices of its entire passenger vehicle range, including the electric vehicles, by an average of 0.7% in a bid to partially offset the rise in the input cost.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The company achieved its second-best Ebitda till date at Rs 504 crore in Q3.
Photo Credit: Company website
Net profit of the Noida-based auto components firm soared 58.1% year-on-year to Rs 167.90 crore on the back of revenue that rose 25.5% to Rs 2,117.3 crore.
Photo Credit: Company website