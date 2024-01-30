Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 30

Here are the important and must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

Updated On 05:44 PM IST, 30 Jan 2024

Indian Rupee Asia's Best Performing Currency In January

The rupee appreciated by 0.23% during the month, as compared with a 1.27% rise in the Dollar Index, according to Bloomberg data.

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Adani Total Gas Q3 Results: Profit Up 17.61% On Higher Sales, Margin

The profit increased to Rs 176.64 crore in the quarter ended December in comparison with Rs 150.19 crore a year ago.

Photo Credit: Adani Total Gas website

NCLT Agrees To Hear Zee-Sony Merger Plea

Mad Men Film Ventures argued for immediate implementation of the merger, emphasising that NCLT had already sanctioned the proposal.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Q3 Results: Profit Up 11%, In Line With Estimates

The drugmaker's net profit increased to Rs 1,381 crore in the October to December quarter.

Photo Credit: Dr Reddys Laboratories/X

Bharat Electronics Wins Rs 847 Crore Order From Finance Ministry

This is one of the biggest civilian projects acquired by Bharat Electronics on a competitive basis during FY24, the filing said.

KPIT Technologies Q3 Results: Profit And Revenue Up, FY24 Guidance Intact

Revenue rose 4.82% to Rs 1,257 crore in October-December, even as operational profitability improved sequentially.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Tata Motors Market Cap Overtakes Maruti Suzuki After Over Seven Years

The market cap of Tata Motors ended at Rs 3.14 lakh crore, while that of Maruti Suzuki closed at Rs 3.12 lakh crore on Tuesday.

Photo Credit: Tata Motors website

