Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 3

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Wednesday.
The top court disposed of the petitions, finding that the 'threshold for a transfer of investigation' has not been made out.
Photo Credit: Reuters
India will not buy oil from Russia if there is no discount, Hardeep Singh Puri says.
Photo Credit: Hardeep Singh Puri/X
As of Jan. 3, the total outstanding dues rose by around Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 64,867.28 crore.
Photo Credit: Dmitriy Zarivniy /Unsplash
The company will issue secured, rated, listed, redeemable and non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1,000 each.
Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational
A revision of business strategies and fewer pay hikes may be coming for the fintech industry, experts say.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
The company will meet on Jan. 4 to pass the extraordinary resolution in respect of each series of bonds.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
The funds raised will be used for long-term loan growth and liabilities management, according to SBI Managing Director CS Setty.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit