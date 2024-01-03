Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 3

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

Updated On 08:16 PM IST, 03 Jan 2024

Adani-Hindenburg Case: Supreme Court Gives Clean Chit To Adani Group, Dismisses All Allegations

The top court disposed of the petitions, finding that the 'threshold for a transfer of investigation' has not been made out.

India Diversifying Sources, Not Dependent On Russian Crude: Petroleum Minister

India will not buy oil from Russia if there is no discount, Hardeep Singh Puri says.

Discoms' Outstanding Dues To Generators Rise Again On Higher Tariffs

As of Jan. 3, the total outstanding dues rose by around Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 64,867.28 crore.

Adani Ports To Raise Rs 5,000 Crore Via Bonds

The company will issue secured, rated, listed, redeemable and non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1,000 each.

RBI Action May Usher In Fintech Consolidation, Compensation Revamp

A revision of business strategies and fewer pay hikes may be coming for the fintech industry, experts say.

Vedanta Resources Gets Majority Support For Bond Restructure Proposal

The company will meet on Jan. 4 to pass the extraordinary resolution in respect of each series of bonds.

SBI Raises $1 Billion In Syndicated Loans

The funds raised will be used for long-term loan growth and liabilities management, according to SBI Managing Director CS Setty.

