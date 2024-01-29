Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 29

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Monday.

Updated On 08:27 PM IST, 29 Jan 2024

Byju's To Raise $200 Million Via Rights Issue At Sub-$250 Million Valuation

The funds raised will be exclusively utilised to clear immediate liabilities and meet operational requirements, while maintaining current rights of shareholders.

Photo Credit: Company website

 Tap To Read

Bajaj Finance Q3 Results: Profit Up 21% On Higher Income From Operations

The company's standalone bottom line rose 21% year-on-year to Rs 3,177.4 crore for the quarter ended December.

Photo Credit: Bajaj Finance logo/Company website

 Tap To Read

Indian Economy May See 7% Real Growth In FY25, Can Be A $7-Trillion Economy: Finance Ministry

The review credits the robustness seen in domestic demand, namely private consumption and investment, to the reforms and measures implemented by the government over the last 10 years.

Photo Credit: Finance ministry/X.com account

 Tap To Read

GAIL India Q3 Results: Profit Up 30.8% On Higher Sales, Operating Margin

The net profit of India's largest natural gas supplier rose 30.8% year-on-year to Rs 3,193.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2023.

Photo Credit: Freepik

 Tap To Read

ITC Q3 Results: Profit Up 11%

The standalone net profit of India’s second largest consumer goods maker increased 11% to Rs 5,572 crore in the quarter ended December.

Photo Credit: Logo/Facebook

 Tap To Read

MS Dhoni Defamation Case: Delhi High Court Refuses To Pass Interim Order

The legal dispute stems from a business partnership between Diwakar's Aarka Sports Management Authority Pvt. and Dhoni in 2017.

Photo Credit: X.com/@BCCI

 Tap To Read

Vodafone Idea Q3 Results: Revenue Remains Flat, Loss Narrows

The company's revenue was down 0.4% sequentially to Rs 10,670.8 crore for the quarter ended December.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 29

Realme 12 Pro 5G, 12 Pro+ 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Sale Date And More

5 Key Terms To Know Ahead Of Interim Union Budget 2024
Go To Homepage