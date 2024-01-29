Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 29

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Monday.
The funds raised will be exclusively utilised to clear immediate liabilities and meet operational requirements, while maintaining current rights of shareholders.
Photo Credit: Company website
The company's standalone bottom line rose 21% year-on-year to Rs 3,177.4 crore for the quarter ended December.
Photo Credit: Bajaj Finance logo/Company website
The review credits the robustness seen in domestic demand, namely private consumption and investment, to the reforms and measures implemented by the government over the last 10 years.
Photo Credit: Finance ministry/X.com account
The net profit of India's largest natural gas supplier rose 30.8% year-on-year to Rs 3,193.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2023.
Photo Credit: Freepik
The standalone net profit of India’s second largest consumer goods maker increased 11% to Rs 5,572 crore in the quarter ended December.
Photo Credit: Logo/Facebook
The legal dispute stems from a business partnership between Diwakar's Aarka Sports Management Authority Pvt. and Dhoni in 2017.
Photo Credit: X.com/@BCCI
The company's revenue was down 0.4% sequentially to Rs 10,670.8 crore for the quarter ended December.
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit