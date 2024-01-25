Photo Credit: Representational

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 25

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Thursday.

Updated On 07:44 PM IST, 25 Jan 2024

Tata Technologies Q3 Results: Profit Rises Over 6% In First Earnings Since Listing

Tata Technologies' net profit rose 6.1% sequentially to Rs 170.2 crore in Q3 FY24 on the back of revenue that increased 1.6% to Rs 1,289.45 crore.

Photo Credit: Company website

 Tap To Read

Byju's Taken To NCLT By U.S. Lenders

Byju's parent and the lenders have been mired in a legal battle for over a year after it made technical defaults on repayments.

Photo Credit: Company website

 Tap To Read

Adani Power Q3 Results: Profit Rises On Higher Operating Margin

The net profit of billionaire Gautam Adani-led independent power producer rose to Rs 2,738 crore in the third quarter ended December 2023.

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

 Tap To Read

SBI Card Q3 Results: Profit Rises 7.8% But Misses Estimates

The company's total income rose 29.7% over a year earlier to Rs 4,714.6 crore in Q3.

Photo Credit: Source: https://www.sbicard.com/en/personal/credit-cards/lifestyle/sbi-card-elite.page

 Tap To Read

SEBI Extends Deadline For Listed Companies To Verify Market Rumors

The top 100 companies by market capitalisation will have to mandatorily verify and confirm, deny, or clarify market rumors from June 1.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

JSW Steel Q3 Results: Profit Rises Fivefold, Beats Estimates

The net profit of the Sajjan Jindal-led steel producer rose 417% to Rs 2,450 crore in the quarter ended December 2023.

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

 Tap To Read

Zomato Payments Gets RBI Nod For Payment Aggregator Business

The licence comes into effect from Jan. 24.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ Source: NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

More Stories

8 Movies To Watch On Netflix This Republic Day 2024

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 25

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 24
Go To Homepage