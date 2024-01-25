Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 25

Photo Credit: Representational
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Thursday.
Tata Technologies' net profit rose 6.1% sequentially to Rs 170.2 crore in Q3 FY24 on the back of revenue that increased 1.6% to Rs 1,289.45 crore.
Byju's parent and the lenders have been mired in a legal battle for over a year after it made technical defaults on repayments.
The net profit of billionaire Gautam Adani-led independent power producer rose to Rs 2,738 crore in the third quarter ended December 2023.
The company's total income rose 29.7% over a year earlier to Rs 4,714.6 crore in Q3.
The top 100 companies by market capitalisation will have to mandatorily verify and confirm, deny, or clarify market rumors from June 1.
The net profit of the Sajjan Jindal-led steel producer rose 417% to Rs 2,450 crore in the quarter ended December 2023.
The licence comes into effect from Jan. 24.
