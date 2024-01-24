Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 24

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

HDFC Bank May Sell Assets To Bring Down Costs — NDTV Profit Exclusive

The bank will continue to originate high-quality loans, but will reserve the right to sell them through the securitisation market.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/Source: NDTV Profit

Tech Mahindra Q3 Results: Revenue Grows After Two Quarters, Profit Misses Estimates

Revenue of the Pune-based IT services firm rose 1.84% from the previous three months to Rs 13,101.3 crore in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Zee Entertainment Moves NCLT To Implement Sony Merger Deal

Culver Max Entertainment Pvt. had issued a notice terminating the definitive agreements entered with Zee.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Bajaj Auto Q3 Results: Profit Rises 37%, Beats Estimates

Higher two-wheeler sales in the domestic market driven by the festival season cushioned the subdued exports, the company said.

Photo Credit: Bajaj Auto/Facebook

Nazara Technologies To Buy Comic Con India For Rs 55 Crore

The integration of Comic Con will diversify Nodwin's offerings, with the continued intersection of gaming, pop culture and esports into an interactive entertainment sector, Nazara said.

Photo Credit: Comic Con India/Facebook

TVS Motor Q3 Results: Profit Surges 68%, Beats Estimates

Two-wheeler sales rose 27% to 10.6 lakh units in the quarter, while three-wheeler sales fell 12% to 38,000 units.

Photo Credit: Company website

Tata Steel Q3 Results: Reports Profit, But Misses Estimates

Revenue from operations declined 3.1% to Rs 55,311.88 crore, missing estimates of Rs 57,810 crore.

Photo Credit: Company

