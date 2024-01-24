Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 24

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
The bank will continue to originate high-quality loans, but will reserve the right to sell them through the securitisation market.
Revenue of the Pune-based IT services firm rose 1.84% from the previous three months to Rs 13,101.3 crore in the quarter ended Dec. 31.
Culver Max Entertainment Pvt. had issued a notice terminating the definitive agreements entered with Zee.
Higher two-wheeler sales in the domestic market driven by the festival season cushioned the subdued exports, the company said.
The integration of Comic Con will diversify Nodwin's offerings, with the continued intersection of gaming, pop culture and esports into an interactive entertainment sector, Nazara said.
Two-wheeler sales rose 27% to 10.6 lakh units in the quarter, while three-wheeler sales fell 12% to 38,000 units.
Revenue from operations declined 3.1% to Rs 55,311.88 crore, missing estimates of Rs 57,810 crore.
