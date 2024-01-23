Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 23

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

Updated On 08:16 PM IST, 23 Jan 2024

Zee Shares Hit 30% Lower Circuit To Sink To Lowest Level Since August 2020

The valuation is likely to decline to levels seen prior to the merger announcement, says CLSA.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Axis Bank Q3 Results: Net Profit Up 3.7%

Net interest income, or core income, rose 9.4% year-on-year to Rs 12,532 crore.

Photo Credit: Axis Banks Facebook page

Bharti Hexacom IPO: Only One Shareholder Stands To Benefit, And It's Not Airtel

Airtel Hexacom operates only in Rajasthan and North East circles and also provides fixed line and broadband services in Rajasthan.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

JSW Energy Q3 Results: Profit Up 24.4%, But Misses Estimates

The power producer's profit advanced to Rs 232.2 crore in the third quarter in comparison with Rs 186.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Photo Credit: JSW Energy website

United Spirits Q3 Results: Profit Rises By 63.5%

Total income from operations was up 5.3% to Rs 3,002.1 crore as against Rs 2,779 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

Cult.fit Cuts Over 100 Jobs In Quest For Profitability

The layoffs have impacted various divisions, including Sugar.fit and Care.fit.

Photo Credit: Company

Shriram Finance Might Replace UPL In Nifty 50 March Rejig, Says Nuvama

Shriram's entry will result in inflows of $245 million and UPL's exit will lead to a $107 million outflow, according to Nuvama.

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

