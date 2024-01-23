Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 23

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Tuesday.
The valuation is likely to decline to levels seen prior to the merger announcement, says CLSA.
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
Net interest income, or core income, rose 9.4% year-on-year to Rs 12,532 crore.
Photo Credit: Axis Banks Facebook page
Airtel Hexacom operates only in Rajasthan and North East circles and also provides fixed line and broadband services in Rajasthan.
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
The power producer's profit advanced to Rs 232.2 crore in the third quarter in comparison with Rs 186.7 crore in the year-ago period.
Photo Credit: JSW Energy website
Total income from operations was up 5.3% to Rs 3,002.1 crore as against Rs 2,779 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational
The layoffs have impacted various divisions, including Sugar.fit and Care.fit.
Photo Credit: Company
Shriram's entry will result in inflows of $245 million and UPL's exit will lead to a $107 million outflow, according to Nuvama.
Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational