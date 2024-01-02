Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 2

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

Updated On 08:19 PM IST, 02 Jan 2024

SBI Suspends Business Conclaves, Seminars, Felicitation Till March 31

Recognition for employees from value-added services will be subject to the performance of core business parameters.

HDFC Bank, L&T, Sun Pharma: Citi's Top Picks For 2024

Vodafone Idea Denies Report Of Possible Tie-Up With Elon Musk's Starlink

Vodafone Idea clarified that it is not aware on what basis a media report suggested that the company is in talks with the satellite internet company.

NMDC Hikes Iron Ore Prices, Shares Climb To 13-Year High

The new prices came into effect from Jan. 2.

Adani Ports Ups Cargo Guidance For FY24 As Volume Jumps 42% In December

The company's annual cargo volume grew 23% to 311 million tonne in the April–December period.

Alembic Pharma Gets 196 Product Approvals From FDA In Q3

The company got a cumulative 196 ANDA approvals, including 170 final approvals and 26 tentative approvals.

Lupin Shares Jump Over 5% After Nomura Raises Target Price

The target price on Lupin was raised to Rs 1,593 apiece from Rs 1,290.

