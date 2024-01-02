Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 2

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Tuesday.
Recognition for employees from value-added services will be subject to the performance of core business parameters.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Representational
Vodafone Idea clarified that it is not aware on what basis a media report suggested that the company is in talks with the satellite internet company.
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
The new prices came into effect from Jan. 2.
Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational
The company's annual cargo volume grew 23% to 311 million tonne in the April–December period.
Photo Credit: Reuters
The company got a cumulative 196 ANDA approvals, including 170 final approvals and 26 tentative approvals.
Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational
The target price on Lupin was raised to Rs 1,593 apiece from Rs 1,290.
Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational