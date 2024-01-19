Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 19

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
The consolidated net profit of India’s largest consumer goods maker increased 1% over the preceding year to Rs 2,508 crore in the quarter ended December.
Photo Credit: Logo/Website
Net profit of India's largest telecom company rose 3% sequentially to Rs 5,208 crore in the quarter ended December 2023.
Photo Credit: Logo/ Website
Photo Credit: Company website
The Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led fintech's consolidated net loss fell sequentially to Rs 221.7 crore in the quarter ended December.
Photo Credit: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit
The current ruling is the result of an appeal against the single-judge order that dismissed the startups' pleas.
Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
Foreign investors are exercising caution on emerging markets on the possibility that the Fed may not cut rates aggressively in 2024.
Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
The cement manufacturer's net profit grew 67% year-on-year to Rs 1,774.8 crore in the quarter ended December.
Photo Credit: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit