Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 19

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Friday.

Updated On 07:36 PM IST, 19 Jan 2024

HUL Q3 Results: Profit Up 1%, Revenue Flat

The consolidated net profit of India’s largest consumer goods maker increased 1% over the preceding year to Rs 2,508 crore in the quarter ended December.

Reliance Jio Q3 Results: Profit Rises, Margin Stays Flat

Net profit of India's largest telecom company rose 3% sequentially to Rs 5,208 crore in the quarter ended December 2023.

Tata Consumer Approves Up To Rs 6,500-Crore Fundraise Via Debt, Equity

Paytm Q3 Results: Revenue Up 13%, Loss Narrows

The Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led fintech's consolidated net loss fell sequentially to Rs 221.7 crore in the quarter ended December.

Madras High Court Dismisses Appeal Against Google's Billing Policy

The current ruling is the result of an appeal against the single-judge order that dismissed the startups' pleas.

Sectors FPIs Bought And Sold In The First Half Of January

Foreign investors are exercising caution on emerging markets on the possibility that the Fed may not cut rates aggressively in 2024.

UltraTech Cement Q3 Results: Profit Rises 67%, In Line With Estimates

The cement manufacturer's net profit grew 67% year-on-year to Rs 1,774.8 crore in the quarter ended December.

