Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 18

It closed 3.34% lower at Rs 1,486.15 apiece, as compared with a 0.51% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
The private lender's net profit increased 17.2% year-on-year to Rs 2,301 crore in the October–December period.
The issue received 108 bids worth Rs 5,294 crore from an array of investors.
Revenue rose 15.6% to Rs 5,633.3 crore, as compared with the Rs 5,701.97 crore forecast.
The company's net profit rose 15.4% year-on-year to Rs 416.4 crore in the quarter ended December 2023.
LTIMindtree had aimed to deliver an operational profitability of 17-18% in FY24. That’s not happening now due to higher-than-expected furloughs and sluggish conversion of deals into revenue.
The Cabinet also gave approval to CIL to carry out equity investments beyond 30% of its net worth.
