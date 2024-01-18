Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 18

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Thursday.

Updated On 07:06 PM IST, 18 Jan 2024

HDFC Bank Extends Losses, Wipes Off Over Rs 38,000 Crore In Market Value

It closed 3.34% lower at Rs 1,486.15 apiece, as compared with a 0.51% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

IndusInd Bank Q3 Results: Profit Rises 17% YoY

The private lender's net profit increased 17.2% year-on-year to Rs 2,301 crore in the October–December period.

SBI Raises Rs 5,000 Crore Through AT-1 Bonds At Coupon Rate Of 8.34%

The issue received 108 bids worth Rs 5,294 crore from an array of investors.

Tata Communications Q3 Results: Profit Falls 79%, Misses Estimates

Revenue rose 15.6% to Rs 5,633.3 crore, as compared with the Rs 5,701.97 crore forecast.

Polycab Q3 Results: Profit Rises In Line With Estimates

The company's net profit rose 15.4% year-on-year to Rs 416.4 crore in the quarter ended December 2023.

LTIMindtree Won’t Be As Profitable As Expected In Fiscal 2024, CEO Says

LTIMindtree had aimed to deliver an operational profitability of 17-18% in FY24. That’s not happening now due to higher-than-expected furloughs and sluggish conversion of deals into revenue.

Coal India Units Get Cabinet Nod For Equity Investment In Thermal Power Plants

The Cabinet also gave approval to CIL to carry out equity investments beyond 30% of its net worth.

