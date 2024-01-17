Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 17

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
Sensex saw a significant decline of 2.25%, marking its most substantial fall since Aug. 30, 2022; while Nifty witnessed a notable 2.15% decline, representing its most significant drop since Jan. 27.
The private lender's shares fell the most in nearly four years after its third-quarter net interest margin missed analysts' estimates.
Its Q3 revenue rose 5.4% to Rs 9,075 crore.
The defence company has, so far in the current fiscal, received cumulative orders worth Rs 27,647 crore.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 28.8% year-on-year to Rs 549.19 crore for the quarter ended December.
The trailing 12-month attrition rate was at 14.2%, while total headcount stood at 82,471.
The iPhone maker has doubled down on India, both as a retail market and a manufacturing base.
