Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 17

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

Updated On 08:15 PM IST, 17 Jan 2024

Sensex, Nifty Fall 2%: Here's What Investors Should Do

Sensex saw a significant decline of 2.25%, marking its most substantial fall since Aug. 30, 2022; while Nifty witnessed a notable 2.15% decline, representing its most significant drop since Jan. 27.

HDFC Bank Wipes Off Rs 93,000 Crore In Market Value As Q3 Results Disappoint

The private lender's shares fell the most in nearly four years after its third-quarter net interest margin missed analysts' estimates.

Asian Paints Q3 Results: Profit Rises 34.5%, Beats Estimates

Its Q3 revenue rose 5.4% to Rs 9,075 crore.

Bharat Electronics Wins Orders Worth Rs 1,034 Crore

The defence company has, so far in the current fiscal, received cumulative orders worth Rs 27,647 crore.

IIFL Finance Q3 Results: Profit Rises 28.8% On Higher Other Income

The company's consolidated net profit rose 28.8% year-on-year to Rs 549.19 crore for the quarter ended December.

LTIMindtree Q3 Results: Profit Flat, Revenue Up 1.2%

The trailing 12-month attrition rate was at 14.2%, while total headcount stood at 82,471.

Apple Expands India Presence With New Bengaluru Office

The iPhone maker has doubled down on India, both as a retail market and a manufacturing base.

